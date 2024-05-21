Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to Steam

HQ

Square Enix has announced that Kingdom Hearts is finally making its way to Steam. Sora, Goofy, Donald, and all the other Disney/Final Fantasy characters you've grown to know and love are coming to Valve's digital marketplace.

As Square Enix detailed, three games will be available to purchase individually. They are:



Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix



Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue



Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC



A Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle will also be available to purchase, which includes all of the above games. These games are set to arrive on Steam on the 13th of June, and mark a major move for the series.