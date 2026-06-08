Kingdom Hearts-inspired 3D platformer Duskfade will take 15-20 hours to complete

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Over the past weekend, developer Weird Beluga joined countless others in sharing an update on their upcoming title, as the studio was on-hand to share not just the exact launch date for the Jak & Daxter and Kingdom Hearts-inspired Duskfade, but also to reveal the project will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

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With a launch set for August 13 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 now too, we recently also had the chance to speak with narrative designer Ricardo Chorques Mesa about the game, in an interview you can read in full over here.

During that conversation, we inquired about the expected length of Duskfade, to which Chorques Mesa told us the following.

"Based on the playtesting sessions we have recently conducted, we can confirm that Duskfade's runtime is between 15 and 20 hours, depending on how many secrets you choose to hunt down."

In the full interview, we also inquired about the linearity of the game, Weird Beluga's stance on using AI in development, its philosophy on difficulty, and more.