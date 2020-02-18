Kingdom Hearts III and more coming to Xbox Games Pass

Microsoft started the hype machine up before announcing the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and the reason for this has turned out to be quite grand. Players subscribed to the premium service will be able to enjoy some great games in the coming weeks. Starting with one of the best games of 2019, Kingdom Hearts III. The DLC Re:Mind is not included, however.

There are six games for Xbox One dropping in a span of eight days. What's more, two of them are new releases: Wasteland Remastered and Two Point Hospital. Finally, after some rumours circling around regarding the Yakuza series, the only one on the list is Yakuza 0.

Also, subscribers of Xbox Game Pass for PC will get access to five games, three of them in common with the console version of the service, plus two interesting indie titles, Indivisible and Reigns: Game of Thrones. None of them have a set release date on the platform: