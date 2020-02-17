Kingdom Hearts HD Collection released for Xbox One

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far was the great compilation released by Square Enix month before Kingdom Hearts III came to PS4 and Xbox One.

Starting this week, all the games in the Kingdom Hearts saga will be on the Microsoft Store, with upscaled 4K resolution on Xbox One X systems. It's coming split into two parts, Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. Both games have been spotted in New Zealand, where both are already on sale for NZ$89.90 and NZ$104.90 respectively (£44 and £52 approx.)

Europe and America are expected to receive the version in the coming hours. Here are the games included:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)



Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue