Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts HD Collection released for Xbox One

Square Enix finally released the grand collection of Kingdom Hearts games through Kingdom Hearts HD Collection on Xbox One.

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far was the great compilation released by Square Enix month before Kingdom Hearts III came to PS4 and Xbox One.

Starting this week, all the games in the Kingdom Hearts saga will be on the Microsoft Store, with upscaled 4K resolution on Xbox One X systems. It's coming split into two parts, Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. Both games have been spotted in New Zealand, where both are already on sale for NZ$89.90 and NZ$104.90 respectively (£44 and £52 approx.)

Europe and America are expected to receive the version in the coming hours. Here are the games included:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX


  • Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
  • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
  • Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX
  • Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue


  • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
  • Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)
  • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue

Related texts



Loading next content