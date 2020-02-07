Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 coming to Xbox One this month

It was during X019 late last year that Microsoft and Square Enix announced that the entire Kingdom Hearts series would be coming to Xbox One this year And fortunately, it seems like we won't have to wait a long time for those cosy Disney adventures either.

Microsoft has now added Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue to the Microsoft Store, and reveals that it launches on February 18. The file size is 28,79 GB and it also supports 4K Ultra HD for those who have an Xbox One X. The collection includes three games from the series, and those are:

• Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep

• Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

• Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

It's worth noting that this isn't any kind of confirmation as no formal announcement has been made, but February 18 is a Tuesday when games normally are released in the USA, and place-holders are usually much further in the future. We think it's highly probable this information is correct.