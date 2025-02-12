English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come studio considers realistic Viking role-playing game as next project

Now that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has apparently made its money back, all eyes are on what's next.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Daniel Vávra, co-founder of Warhorse and the driving force behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance, has expressed interest in developing a realistic role-playing game with a Viking theme as his next project. Something that Vávra mentioned at X when talking to a fan, where he also mentioned that the studio is internally in favour of this idea. This is because many of the employees have a great appreciation for the Viking Age. Also the Crusades is something that Vávra is very much in favour of basing a game on. So we can probably expect many more exciting, historical adventures from Warhorse in the future. Judging by Vávra's comments.

What would you hope to see next from Warhorse, a game based on Vikings or the Crusades?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Related texts



Loading next content