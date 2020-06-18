Kingdom Come: Deliverance surpasses 3 million copies sold

You're watching Advertisements

Kingdom Come: Deliverance did get a somewhat rough start with accusations about racism after the developer's unwillingness to include a more diverse cast, something they simply refused as they wanted to picture the European medieval era more historically correct. When the game launched, it also turned out to have tons of bugs.

But hard work from Warhorse Studios managed to get the game in shape and it eventually became a really big success. Now a new sales milestone has been reached, as the developer has revealed that it has sold more than three million units since the launch early 2018. And it is worth remembering that it has also been free on Epic Games Store and is included with Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Xbox One - and those games do not count as sold. It seems like Warhorse Studios struck gold with this one.

It's worth mentioning that Warhorse Studios was bought by THQ Nordic last year, which should give them the time and money they need to continue doing interesting stuff with the franchise.