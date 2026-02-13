LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Mario Tennis Fever
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Kingdom Come: Deliverance

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance shadow drops new native PS5, Xbox Series X/S editions

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance gets a makeover with the new Next-Gen Edition.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Eight years to the day since Kingdom Come: Deliverance officially launched, the game now has an upgraded edition for the current-gen consoles. If you'd been waiting to start Henry's epic journey through medieval Bohemia until the game got a graphical upgrade, now's your chance as Warhorse Studios has shadow-dropped the Next-Gen Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

      This upgrade is not a remake or remaster. You'll find no changed gameplay here, and will instead get a visual upgrade that brings the game up to the standards you'd expect from a PC running it at Ultra. 60fps at 4K resolution, upgraded lighting, shadows, and textures; it's all there and makes it feel like the time between the first game and the sequel is not seven years but two or three at most.

      If you already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you can upgrade to the Next-Gen Edition for free. Otherwise, you can buy the game's Standard or Royal Edition to kick off your adventures around the Holy Roman Empire, taking the fight to the Cumans and showing even a small portion of Sigismund's army what for.

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance

      Related texts

      0
      Kingdom Come: Deliverance Next-Gen EditionScore

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance Next-Gen Edition
      REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

      There's a new way to play the start of Henry's adventures, and we've checked out the long-rumoured Kingdom Come: Deliverance Next-Gen upgrade ahead of its surprise launch.

      2
      Kingdom Come: DeliveranceScore

      Kingdom Come: Deliverance
      REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

      "Despite some frustrations, upon reflection, there's a lot to like about this medieval adventure."



      Loading next content