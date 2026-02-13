Kingdom Come: Deliverance shadow drops new native PS5, Xbox Series X/S editions

HQ

Eight years to the day since Kingdom Come: Deliverance officially launched, the game now has an upgraded edition for the current-gen consoles. If you'd been waiting to start Henry's epic journey through medieval Bohemia until the game got a graphical upgrade, now's your chance as Warhorse Studios has shadow-dropped the Next-Gen Edition of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

This upgrade is not a remake or remaster. You'll find no changed gameplay here, and will instead get a visual upgrade that brings the game up to the standards you'd expect from a PC running it at Ultra. 60fps at 4K resolution, upgraded lighting, shadows, and textures; it's all there and makes it feel like the time between the first game and the sequel is not seven years but two or three at most.

If you already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you can upgrade to the Next-Gen Edition for free. Otherwise, you can buy the game's Standard or Royal Edition to kick off your adventures around the Holy Roman Empire, taking the fight to the Cumans and showing even a small portion of Sigismund's army what for.