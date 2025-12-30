Kingdom Come: Deliverance remaster may be released as early as February

HQ

It looks like Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming back - sort of. After Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 completely shattered expectations with over four million copies sold, interest in the original has skyrocketed.

According to information from an insider, Warhorse is set to release a slightly upgraded version of the first game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 shortly - complete with 4K textures and slightly improved graphics.

In short, it's not a technical wow experience, but a kind of port of the PC game, with a little extra glitz and glamour. And it's hardly wrong to give those with a console the chance to experience the uncompromising original game. Which is reportedly due for release as early as February.