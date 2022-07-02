Cookies

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance reaches impressive milestone

The game continues to rise in popularity, years after release.

HQ

The medieval simulator Kingdom Come: Deliverance performed well already from the start in 2018, and despite some controversy it reached 500,000 sold copies in only two weeks. Since then, that number has continued to climb and back in November it had sold 4 million copies. Now yet another milestone has been reached as Warhorse Studios has confirmed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has now sold 5 million copies.

This means the game is actually seems to be increasing it's popularity, despite being four years old now. Did you play Kingdom Come: Deliverance and what did you think of it?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

