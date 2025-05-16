Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's first DLC is out now

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's first story DLC - Brushes with Death - is out now for players. The first expansion for Warhorse Studios' massive historical RPG sees protagonist Henry mixed up with an enigmatic artist.

The story sees Henry and this artist entwined through a series of quests, where you'll have to discover more of the latter's past. You'll be adventuring through both maps in the game's world in this DLC, which will be automatically added into your library if you bought the Gold Edition or Expansion Pass.

Otherwise, you can buy the DLC for £4.99. As well as the new quests, you can also modify your shields with the new Shield Painting feature. Check out all that's to come in Brushes with Death in the trailer below:

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.