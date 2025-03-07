Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's Barber Mode arrives next week

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a massive RPG with a wealth of options allowing you to customise how you look and play the game, but one thing you can't change is Henry's hairdo. Now, that is about to change.

The Barber Mode update is a free bit of content that allows you to give Henry a fresh trim, both on top of his head and around his face. Similar to Grand Theft Auto and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you'll be able to add facial hair to the usually clean-shaven Henry, allowing you another way to personalise your version of our hero.

The Barber Mode arrives alongside official mod support and more fixes in Patch 1.2, which will be out on the 13th of March. We're also eagerly awaiting a Hardcore mode to be brought to the game and horse racing.