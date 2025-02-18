Kingdom Come: Deliverance II writer is back at it again after less than favourable reviews

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II writer and director at Warhorse Studio, Daniel Vavra has previously criticised Eurogamer's review of the game (they gave it 3 out of 5 stars) and now he's at it again.

This time it's a review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II from the website GamesHub, which gave the game 2½ stars out of 5, which has reportedly meant that the game has now lost its Metascore of 90 - it currently stands at an impressive 88/100.

However, this has still got Daniel Vavra to the keys and on the media X he writes, among other things:

"We no longer have a 90% Metacritic score. Be proud of your excellent journalistic standards!"

You can disagree with the review and have an opinion on both the game and the review, but it sounds like a pretty bad idea to publicly criticise a media outlet in this way because they review the game differently than the creator wanted. Several gamers have also noticed Vavra's behaviour lately, and several of the comments on his latest post are in a tone that does not bear reproduction here on Gamereactor.

Could this backfire on Warhorse Studios? And what do you think about a game creator publicly pointing to a specific review in this way? Is it fair for him to express his disagreement, or should game creators not do something like this?