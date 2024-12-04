Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will launch a week earlier than planned

HQ

Three months have gone since we learned that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was set to release on the 11th of February and two months since the developers at Warhorse said they hoped the game would be able to run at 60 fps on consoles. Now we have great updates about both of those things.

Warhorse reveals that the game's release date has been moved forward, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will now launch on the 4th of February. This is because the game has already gone gold, so the team is just squashing the last few bugs and doing some final polishing these days.

Speaking of polish, we're also told Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will have a quality and a performance mode of PS5 and Xbox Series, which means those who prefer more frames will indeed be able to enjoy the beautiful world in 60 frames per second. PS5 Pro owners can also look forward to some extra visual treats that will be detailed closer to launch.

Those of you who want even more after this can look forward to tomorrow, as we're getting a story trailer and PC/console specifications then.