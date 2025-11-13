Kingdom Come: Deliverance II surpasses four million copies sold

HQ

It's been a truly celebratory year for Warhorse Studios and their medieval adventure game Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Which for many is one of the top contenders for the game of the year and made a really strong impression when it launched. And thanks to several expansions and continuous support, it has just kept on growing and popularity. Which also is clearly reflected in its sales numbers - as the team now reports that they've managed to sell more than four million copies of the game.

In a post on X the team thanked the community for all their efforts - the modders, the fans - everyone that's been involved in any way and contributed to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

"We can't thank you enough for helping us reach this incredible milestone. Every one of you - players, fans, modders, creators, and long-time supporters - made this possible. From all of us at Warhorse, thank you for standing by Henry's side and believing in what we do."

