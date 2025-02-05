Kingdom Come: Deliverance II sold one million copies in less than 24 hours

HQ

There's no doubt that the marketing machine has been spinning for a long time at Deep Silver and Warhorse, but we and almost every other media outlet that has reviewed the game say it's an early contender for Game of the Year. And the public has responded enthusiastically to the single-player adventure in Bohemian Paradise with Henry of Skalice.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has, less than 24 hours after its release, reached one million copies sold. The team has celebrated with a new image on social media and thanks all those who are already walking the paths in this exciting recreation of medieval times.

Have you been one of the million players who have already bought Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, or are you planning to play it later?

