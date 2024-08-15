English
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II releases on the 11th of February, 2025

The game had planned to release this year, but it's not that long of a wait to see it early next year.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has set its release date, and while fans had hoped it would launch sometime this year, it appears that Warhorse Studios needs a bit more time to make the upcoming RPG as polished as possible.

In a video posted to the developer's Twitter/X account, we get the news of the release date, and a reminder we'll see a gameplay deep dive at Gamescom, as well as a look at the swanky Collector's Edition.

We're not sure what's inside the Collector's Edition as yet, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out as Warhorse wants to throw updates our way to make the wait for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II just a little shorter.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

