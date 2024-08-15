Kingdom Come: Deliverance II releases on the 11th of February, 2025

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has set its release date, and while fans had hoped it would launch sometime this year, it appears that Warhorse Studios needs a bit more time to make the upcoming RPG as polished as possible.

In a video posted to the developer's Twitter/X account, we get the news of the release date, and a reminder we'll see a gameplay deep dive at Gamescom, as well as a look at the swanky Collector's Edition.

We're not sure what's inside the Collector's Edition as yet, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out as Warhorse wants to throw updates our way to make the wait for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II just a little shorter.