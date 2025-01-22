Kingdom Come: Deliverance II presents its post-launch roadmap

HQ

We're just two weeks away from the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance II, the sequel that condenses all the experience and all the dreams that Warhorse has been accumulating since the release of Kingdom Come Deliverance in 2018. It's clear that our continuation of the medieval adventures and misadventures of Henry of Skalice will provide many hours of adventures on the roads of the Bohemian region, but even if you finish your adventure and complete all those quests, there will be more on the horizon.

Warhorse has promised this by presenting its plans for post-launch content for the game, divided into the next four seasons:

In spring we'll have a selection of free updates for everyone, introducing Barbers to customise your look, a Hardcore mode for those looking for more of a challenge, and horse racing.

In summer we'll be able to try Brushes with Death: "Embark on a thrilling adventure as Henry helps an enigmatic artist with a dark past. Journey through the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing dangerous encounters and unravelling a web of perilous plots."

Autumn: Legacy of the Forge: "Dive into Henry's roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-famous blacksmith shop and demonstrate your skills in the art of blacksmithing while uncovering forgotten stories from the past."

Winter: Mysteria Ecclesia: "Enter the monastery of Sedlec, where intrigue runs deep. Charged with a covert mission, Henry must navigate the complex dynamics of the region, uncovering hidden truths and navigating a labyrinth of competing interests."

Summer content going forward will be paid for, but will be included if you pre-ordered or plan to purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Will you be joining the Kingdom Come Deliverance II adventure on 4 February?