Kingdom Come: Deliverance II players made Henry eat nearly 50 million apples

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is already a year old. Time is a cruel master, as it were, but with the passage of it we get to take a look at some of the weird and wonderful things players have got up to in their time with Henry adventuring across Bohemia.

In a new post from Warhorse Studios, we see that as Henry players managed to kill 452.8 million people, sparing 97.5 million. Shows just how ruthless you guys are. 5.4 million enemies were killed while drunk, and 1.6 billion perfect blocks have been performed.

Getting away from matters of life and death, we see that players travelled 667 million miles across Bohemia (which is enough to travel around our world 26,786 times). In that travelling, Henry brewed 69.7 million potions, and consumed a whopping 48.8 million apples. About as much as a small country in a year.

Wrapping things up, there's also a contest you can check out on Warhorse's social media. By sharing your favourite moments from either game, you get the chance to win Sir Radzig's Sword or Jan Žižka's Mace (in replica form), or the Untold Stories comic book and a desk calendar.