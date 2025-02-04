Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Miri Fatja Quest Guide

HQ

When you're just starting out in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, it's a good idea to go to the Nomad's Camp, which is located just West of where you start the game in the herbalist's hut. As well as learning some sweet sword moves from Master Tomcat, you can also pick up the side quest from the leader of the camp, the Voivode, called Miri Fatja.

The Voivode tells you his daughter Marika has gone missing, and that you need to find her and bring her back. A simple enough request, and you're given two potential leads to find Marika, either through her tent at the Nomad's Camp, or via Bozhena the herbalist, who you'll know from the beginning of the game. Going through Marika's things at the camp can prove quite troublesome, as if you end up searching the wrong thing, you can look like you're stealing. So, we'd recommend speaking to Bozhena.

She'll then tell you that Marika fled the camp with her lover, Bohush, to Apollonia. Specifically, you're told about a path nearby two large rocks with a smaller one in the middle. As you can see in the image above, on the map there's quite the area to search, and the passage you're looking for is actually quite small. But, if you find yourself facing the path in the image below, you'll be able to sneak in between the rocks until you find Marika's little hideout.

There, she'll tell you the truth of what happened, and how Bohush was injured by her brothers, who in turn were attacked by the men of Bohush's village. You'll have to help heal Bohush, but if you've gathered potions and herbs, you should have what he needs on you. After that, Marika tells you that she needs the Voivode's amulet if she's to return home.

The Voivode isn't too happy about this, and asks you to track down his son Tibor and help bury his other son Gejza. Tracking them down isn't too hard, as the map isn't vague about where they are. Some Speech checks or sneaking around can help you free Tibor, and the same again will allow you to take Gezja down from the tree he's been tied to. Once he has been buried, the Voivode gives you his thanks, but not the amulet, and explains that Marika had taken something precious from him when she fled.

Returning to Marika, you'll have to fight off some wolves that try and invade her camp, and then she'll tell you where to find the Voivode's letter of safe passage. When you go back to the camp and speak with the Voivode, you can abandon Marika by just giving him the letter, but to get the happiest ending, you'll have to try and exchange the amulet for the letter. This won't work, either, but from others in the camp you'll hear that you can challenge the Voivode in order to get the amulet. This challenge involves a series of three minigames. First, a race, which our dear old Pebbles didn't have a hope of winning. Then, a brawl with Tibor. If you've not yet won two out of the three challenges by this point, you'll have to then play the Voivode at dice. We'd recommend using a Saviour Schnapps here if you have them, just in case you're unlucky in any of the challenges.

After you've won the challenge, the Voivode will give you the amulet, which you can then bring to Marika. She'll return to the camp, and all will be right with the Nomads again. This quest is pretty straightforward after you've found Marika, but tracking her down proved such a task in our playthrough that we couldn't help but make this guide, so you won't spend hours searching for that little nook in Apollonia