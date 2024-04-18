Kingdom Come: Deliverance II looks stunning in announcement trailer

As was pretty much affirmed from last week when developer Warhorse Studios revealed its intention to announce a new game today, we've just been given our first look at Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

The medieval sequel will be making its arrival this year on not just PC, but also PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and while you can learn much, much more about the game by reading our dedicated preview, you can also find the announcement trailer for the game below.

It gives a really complex and broad look at a truly striking world, one that looks much richer, dangerous, and action-packed than the one that we fell in love with during the original game. Be sure to let us know what you think about Kingdom Come: Deliverance II in the comments.