Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is probably being added to Game Pass very soon

About 5-6 years ago, the Xbox team's social media had a fictional (we assume, the name is... questionable) employee named Melissa McGamePass, who used to send cryptic messages that gave clues about what was coming to the service. The community used to find this quite entertaining, and now Miss McGamePass has been revived.

In a new email to Game Pass staff, she writes:

"I shouldn't say too much, but if you're getting quite hungry for a fun adventure, all I can say is something bis about to be deliverance'd to Xbox Game Pass."

The spelling of "delivered" is undeniably quite suspiciously similar to a clue, and considering that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is already available on the subscription service, it can basically only be about the sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, right?

At the beginning of the second half of each month, Microsoft usually announces new games coming to Game Pass, and since it's about that time now, new titles should be presented soon and we think we know at least one of them.