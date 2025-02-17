Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is now a two million seller

HQ

We had to wait less than 24 hours to hear that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was a million seller, a massive feat that suggested we'd be talking about further sales milestones very, very soon. While we haven't had to wait too much longer, you could argue that it's taken longer than expected to surpass the two million sold copies, as almost two weeks after release, the game has achieved the milestone.

Recently, we also saw that the success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has had a positive effect on the often troubled publisher Embracer, which seems to be regaining its confidence a tad.

If you haven't yet played the medieval RPG, be sure to read our review here or watch our video review below.