Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is getting mod support soon

HQ

While the base game of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II may be all about accuracy and authenticity, mods certainly won't be. Soon, you'll be able to shape Bohemia in whatever way you please thanks to official mod support coming to the game.

We don't have an official date for when mod support will arrive on Steamworks, but Warhorse Studios does say it'll be coming, and we can't imagine it'll be too far off. RPGs like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II often enjoy a healthy modding community, and it may even attract more players to the game.

The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance has quite the wealth of mods trying to tone down the game's realism, offering easier combat, quicker levelling, and more. To some, this might just sound like cheating, but to those who want to experience the world and story without dying over and over, modding might be the way to go.