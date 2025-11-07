Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is currently free to play

HQ

Are you up for some medieval madness? Then we're happy to announce that the exquisite Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is completely free to play until November 10th. And if you'd decide to buy it, you can do so at a 40% discount. Earlier this year, we praised the game in our review and wrote that "the world is made to be explored. Every scene is photo-worthy, and it's hard not to be swept up by all the work Warhorse Studios has poured into their creation."

Since then, Warhorse has also managed to release two expansions - Brushes with Death and Legacy of the Forge. With the third and supposedly final expansion, titled Mysteria Ecclesiae, being set to launch before the end of the year. So if you for some reason have missed out on this middle aged gem of a game, then now's the perfect time to indulge yourself.

Will you be playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance II this weekend?