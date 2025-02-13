Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is already close to two million units sold and Embracer seems to regain confidence in themselves

HQ

Today Embracer Group, the Swedish holding company responsible for publishers like Plaion and studios like Warhorse, released its financial report for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, where it seems that the company sees a positive balance after a difficult few years in which asset sales, studios and negative reports have led the way.

But not so today, as the successful launch of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II seems to be giving company executives optimism. In the report, they state that the game is already close to reaching two million copies sold, and that this success is a reminder that they know how to make good games.

Embracer Group currently has 10 AAA game developments in the works, eight of which are from their in-house studios. They have also informed that if any of them need extra time to polish before release they will grant it, based on what they have seen with Dead Island 2 or the aforementioned KCD2.

What do you think of the success of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and do you think it will be a turning point in Embracer's development and release strategy?