Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has sold 3 million copies

We haven't heard a great deal about how Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has been performing for a little while, but this has since changed. The acclaimed RPG has now surpassed another impressive sales milestone, as developer Warhorse Studios confirms on social media that the game is now a three million seller.

That means that the game has averaged around one million sold copies a month since its arrival in early February, which is definitely an impressive sales rate to celebrate. But this wasn't all, the developer even notes that this milestone means that the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series has now gone past the 10 million total sold copies marker, cementing it as a modern RPG great.

The question now is whether the game can maintain this sales performance.