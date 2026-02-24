Kingdom Come: Deliverance II director leaves the RPGs behind to work on a Kingdom Come movie

HQ

Daniel Vávra the creative director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and its sequel, is leaving the games behind to instead take Henry of Skalitz over to the big screen. The developer, often known for his liberal use of social media, is officially departing work on the next game at Warhorse to instead bring a Kingdom Come movie to life.

This comes from Czech outlet CzechCrunch, which spoke with Warhorse studio head Martin Frýldský about the director's departure. "Dan has a new role. This is the creation of Kingdom Come film," said Frýldský (translation via machine.

"We've been moving the Kingdom Come brand away from video games for some time now. So far we are in comics, concerts and tourism, but we were most attracted to film," he continued. "That's why Dan and I are working to get on screens or a movie screen. There is also a script in the working version."

Conversations around the development of the Kingdom Come movie are still ongoing, with Frýldský saying that Warhorse doesn't "just want to sell the rights, we want the film to be what we imagine ourselves to be." This therefore lead to the game's director having such a key role in the movie's development.

While this means Vávra has departed the next KCD game, he is still seen as part of the Warhorse team. "Getting Kingdom Come on screen in the next few years is another milestone we want to achieve, and that's Dan's new role. You don't meet him every day in the office, but in the broader sense, he's still part of Warhorse," Frýldský said.

Would you watch a Kingdom Come movie?