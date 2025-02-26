Kingdom Come: Deliverance II devs and actors auction off signed Collector's Editions for charity

HQ

While Warhorse enjoys continued success with the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the studio has decided to give something back via a new charity auction for signed copies of the Collector's Edition of the game.

The Collector's Edition arrives in a substantial box and comes with the base game, a statue of Henry atop his horse Pebbles, a cloth map, letter of hope, pins and cards. You also get in-game goodies like some cosmetics, the expansion pass, and a bonus quest.

The charity version has a special addition, though, as it has been signed by key members of the development team and the actors for Henry and Sir Hans Capon, Tom McKay and Luke Dale. The auction's proceeds will go to Cesta Domů in Prague, a charity that provides end-of-life care for those in need.

