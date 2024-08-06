Kingdom Come: Deliverance II confirms extended gameplay reveal at Gamescom

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is on the way. The expansive RPG is looking to immerse us once more in the land of medieval Bohemia, and in just a few short weeks we'll get an extended look at the gameplay of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, alongside a trailer at Gamescom opening night live.

20 minutes of gameplay will be shown off, and the following morning, you'll be able to check out our preview of the game. From the 21st to the 25th of August, you'll also be able to play the game yourself if you've been lucky enough to attend Gamescom this year.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.