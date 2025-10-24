Kingdom Come: Deliverance II announces final story expansion Mysteria Ecclesiae

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has revealed its third and final story expansion Mysteria Ecclesiae. The new quest sees Henry travel to the brand-new location Sedletz Monastery, where he'll try and track down the source of a deadly disease threatening to sweep across the lands.

During Mysteria Ecclesiae, you'll serve as an assistant to Sigismund Albicus, a renowned healer who has connections to King Wenceslas. There are multiple factions at play, each with their own motive, and a disease that needs stopping. You'll be playing the role of healer and sleuth in this story expansion.

Mysteria Ecclesiae comes with a new location, quests, outfit, weapon, potions, and books, all of which we'll be able to check out when the DLC launches on the 11th of November. For Gold and Deluxe Edition owners, it'll slot right into your library, but comes at a cost of £11.49 for anyone wanting to buy the DLC separately.