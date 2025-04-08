Kingdom Come: Deliverance II adds Hardcore Mode

HQ

Are you one of those who think Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was a bit too child-friendly and simple? A game for softies? Don't despair, because Warhorse Studios has announced that next week's major update will introduce Hardcore Mode.

A hardcore, realistic experience that limits all helpful features and also introduces several different negative perks that affect the player in different ways. Check them out below:



Numbskull: Reduces player intelligence, which is likely to affect skills and dialogue options.



Somnambulant: May involve the character sleepwalking, potentially leading to unexpected situations.​



Bad Back: Limits how much weight the player can carry, making inventory management more challenging.​



Picky Eater: Causes the character to become picky with food, which can affect health regeneration and survival.​



Bashful: May affect social interactions and make it more difficult to persuade or influence NPCs.



Sweaty: Causes the character to sweat more, which can affect stamina or enemy detection.



Menace: Makes the character appear threatening, which can affect interactions with others.



Hangry Henry: Increases irritability when the character is hungry, which can affect performance and interactions.​



Punchable Face: Makes NPCs more likely to want to fight with Henry.



Heavy Footed: Makes the character make more noise when moving, which can affect stealth.



In short, now you have another reason to play for one of the best games of the year so far.

Will you try Hardcore Mode?