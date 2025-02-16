Kingdom Come: Deliverance II actor responds to right-wing backlash

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has enjoyed what many would call a pretty successful launch. At the time of writing, the game's peak player count hits over 250k, and it sold a million copies within its first 24 hours of release.

However, some have tried to tear it down since even before it released, finding the inclusion of a romance scene between Henry and Sir Hans Capon to be controversial. Speaking to the BBC, the actor for Capon, Luke Dale, said he doesn't believe that these reactionaries are real gamers.

"With the first game there was a backlash from a more left-wing mentality and then there's been something of a backlash this time around from the right-wing mentality," Dale said in an interview with the BBC, adding that since the game's release, he and the actor for Henry Tom McKay have been meeting fans, which has been "a really good barometer of the distortion between online interaction and real world interaction," according to McKay. "We did nine hours and it didn't come up once."

"I think to be honest with you, the people that are true big fans of gaming and this game aren't bothered about that sort of stuff," Dale continued. "It seems to be people that are really politically involved and they care very much about politics and not gaming and they've just used this as a weapon, but they're not necessarily into gaming."

There certainly has been more of a push against inclusive content online over recent years, and yet it's still difficult to tell how much of an impact it has had on things like game sales, as for every so-called "woke flop" like Concord or Dustborn, there's a Baldur's Gate III or Kingdom Come: Deliverance II to combat it.