Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold over 8 million copies

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in early 2018 and quickly became popular thanks to a rather unforgiving and authentic depiction of medieval Europe. Since then, Warhorse Studios has been continually building out its game, and earlier this year, the sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was announced.

All of this has led to a renewed interest in the title, and now Warhorse Studios has announced via Instagram that a new milestone has been reached. As recently as February, the game had sold six million copies, and since then the figure has grown by another two million.

It's also worth remembering that Kingdom Come: Deliverance was included with Game Pass, which means that many more people have played it than the number of buyers shows. February 11 is the premiere date for the sequel, and there seems to be a lot of interest in it.