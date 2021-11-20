Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold 4 million units

HQ

There really isn't anything like Warhorse Studios' unique Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which pretty much can be described as a medieval simulator. No dragons, no magic, just a pretty truthful interpretation of what life in Europe was back then.

Even though there were some controversies before launch with some thinking it should have been more multiculturally diverse, despite the developers idea of keeping it as authentic as possible, it still became a good hit. It got more than decent grades and there really isn't anything like it.

During summer time 2020, it was revealed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance had reached over three million copies sold, but this has clearly kept on climbing since then, and it is now revealed that it has in fact passed 4 million sold units now. This is of course very impressive for such a niche game and we hope the success can inspire other developers to follow their dreams.