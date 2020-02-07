Kingdom Come: Deliverance free on the Epic Games Store

Epic has been using all the Fortnite money it has been making to fund a persuasive initiative to get players using its PC game store. Over the last few months, every week the studio has been handing out free games, and this generous offer has continued into the new year.

Most recently, players have been able to take down all those pesky vegetables in Farming Simulator 19, with a pair of digital board games also currently on offer (Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride - Pandemic was supposed to be included but for some reason, the company backtracked on that giveaway).

Now the Fortnite-studio has announced the next batch of free titles that will be given away to Epic Games Store users: Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez.

Aztez is a distinctive-looking mesh of beat 'em up action and tactics, but it's Warhorse Studios' RPG that stands out. The game, which launched in 2018 and proved very popular with genre-fans, is set in 15th century Bohemia and puts players in the shoes of blacksmith's son, Henry of Skalitz, as he tries to navigate his way through a brutal war that is ravaging the idyllic medieval sandbox.

Both games will be free to download next week.