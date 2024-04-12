Kingdom Come: Deliverance developers to announce their next game on Thursday

HQ

It's actually been over six years now since Czech Warhorse Studios released their Kingdom Come: Deliverance, a medieval simulator where the developers strived to give the best possible representation of the Middle Ages.

At launch, this led to some criticism that the game was simply not very inclusive, but the developers stood their ground and argued that the European Middle Ages were not very inclusive. In the end, it was a huge success, selling over six million copies.

But apart from updates to Kingdom Come: Deliverance, what has Warhorse Studios done in the last six years? Well, we will apparently find out on April 18 at 21:00 BST / 20:00 CEST. Other than announcing this, the developers are not saying anything, so we don't know if there will be a sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance, maybe some kind of spinoff or a completely new game series.

What do you think and hope we'll see?