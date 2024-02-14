Kingdom Come: Deliverance celebrates 6th anniversary with a 6 million milestone

HQ

It was exactly six years ago since Warhorse Studios released their medieval simulator Kingdom Come: Deliverance. It was a somewhat rocky start with some people complaining that it wasn't inclusive enough, something the developers refused to change as Europe back then allegedly wasn't as diverse as it is today.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was met with mixed to positive reviews and sold fairly well, as it really stood out as a unique title, and the developers has continued to build upon it while keeping the game alive. Almost two years ago, it was revealed that the game had sold five million units, and since then it has continued to climb.

Just in time for the sixth anniversary, the official account on X now presents a new milestone, as the game has sold over six million copies. It's worth remembering that the game has also been included with Game Pass, which means the number who has actually played being way higher.

Very impressive and well deserved. With that being said, isn't it about time we get to hear something about the inevitable sequel, which is pretty much all but confirmed...?