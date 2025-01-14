Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 director says the game has the longest script in history

HQ

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is set to be one of the great exponents of the RPG genre in 2025. The title is the result of the studio's ambition and eight years of experience since the release of the first game, and it looks like the depth of story and narrative weight will be something never seen before.

Big words, considering what the likes of Baldur's Gate III have achieved in recent years, but judging by the photo shared by game director Daniel Vávra on X, they have tangible evidence to prove that theirs is the greatest storyline in gaming history.

The information comes in response to YouTuber ESO_Danny's picture of him posing with the game's massive stack of script pages - more than 2.2 million words, Warhorse confirms, to which Vávra adds that it is "As far as I know its the longest script for the game ever. Including BG3."

Baldur's Gate III currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most words in a video game script, approximately 2 million, but if Guinness World Records confirms the length of Warhorse Studios' script, we could be looking at the deepest RPG in history.

Want to know the latest details about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Check out our final preview of the game ahead of its release on 4 February on PC, Xbox Series and PS5.