"King Trump" posts video of himself flying fighter jet and dropping faeces on protesters

HQ

By now, it's hardly unusual to see a new AI-generated video posted by Trump, parodying one thing or another. This time, the US president shared a strange clip showing himself piloting a fighter jet labeled "King Trump" and dropping faeces on protesters below.

The 19-second video appears to parody the 1986 film Top Gun, and shows Trump wearing a crown and smiling as he flies over an American city before dropping the substance onto crowds below. The scene later cuts to New York, where more protesters are hit.

The video comes shortly after massive "No Kings" protests swept across United States cities on Saturday. Demonstrators voiced concerns that United States President Donald Trump is consolidating power and undermining other branches of government.

Meanwhile, Republicans dismissed the rallies as "hate-America" events. The demonstrations, seen in cities in the United States, including Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta, mark the third major wave of protests since Donald Trump returned to the White House.