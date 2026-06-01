King president on if the Microsoft acquisition has brought about any changes

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Todd Green, King's current president, has seen the mobile games giant through a lot of different phases. When he joined, it was a private company, which then went public. In 2016, it was bought by Activision, and then a couple of years back, officially joined the Microsoft family. At the time of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, a lot of people talked about World of Warcraft or Call of Duty being great buys, but with 200 million players a month at its fingertips, getting King could have been the biggest win for Microsoft.

Speaking with Gamereactor, Green explained that even if the leadership of King changes at times, the philosophy a the company remains the same, and it's to make great games. "We're continuing to contribute the best we can to the Xbox group. What King offers uniquely or very unusually, massive scale, 200 million players a month is a huge addition to Xbox's reach. We have the expertise, the kind of mobile mastery that we've developed over many, many years," Green said.

"We're totally obsessed with quality. And those things are foundations for the company that have lasted a very long time, and I believe will last for a very long time in the future. So, long story short, yes, we've changed ownership. Yes, some things are different on the top level. But in practice, the company continues to evolve on this firm foundation of stable values, stable practices, stable philosophy," Green explained.

Green highlighted the fact that around 50% of gaming revenue comes from the mobile space, which gives King and its employees "tremendous potential." Still, even with a firm grasp on the mobile space, there are things Green wants to learn from a major legacy company like Microsoft, and he's very excited about the directions King will head with it. He especially gave a nod to the new CEO Asha Sharma, which you can hear about in the full interview below: