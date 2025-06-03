King of the Hill and Tulsa King actor Jonathan Joss dead at 59 after being shot in homophobic attack

Jonathan Joss, the actor best-known for his time as John Redcorn in King of the Hill, as well as his appearances in movies and TV shows like Parks and Recreation, True Grit, Tulsa King, and more, has sadly passed away at the age of 59.

As revealed in a statement from Joss' husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales, Joss was killed during a homophobic attack made against the couple, after they returned to a former home that had been burned down.

"When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress," reads the statement. "While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired. Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."

De Gonzales says his focus is now on protecting Jonathan's legacy and carrying him forward. It's always sad when we lose a figure like Joss, but it feels equally frustrating to know he died to a senseless act of violence caused by an inexplicable amount of hatred.

NBC

