King of the Couch: The Best Local Multiplayer Games for Switch

We've always been fans of couch co-op here at Gamereactor, and it has been too long since we looked at the major consoles and considered the best local multiplayer games on each platform. That being the case, we're righting that wrong and have collected together a bunch of titles that offer exceptional multiplayer on Nintendo Switch. And so, in no particular order, here are some of our favourites.

Streets of Rage 4 - A classic series has returned and it does so in fine form. Streets of Rage 4 is fun to play on your own, sure, but it comes to life when you party up with a buddy (you can have up to four but we think it's balanced best for two). It's the newest addition to this vintage beat 'em up series and it carries on the traditions of old in the best possible way.

You watching Advertisements

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine - Monaco has been around for some time but we're putting it in the list because it offers some of the very best local multiplayer around. If there are four of you looking for an adventure where everyone gets to feel important, this nailbiting heist game comes highly recommended.

Heave Ho If you're a fan of physics-based hijinks then look no further than Heave Ho, a game where strange bean-like creatures must drag themselves around levels using a firm grip and as much momentum as they can muster. When it works it's oh-so-satisfying, especially during some of the more challenging missions, but when you fail a jump, prepare to be splatted all over the scenery in this remorseless physics-platformer.

FIFA 20 - Recent editions of FIFA have come rocking custom game features that give players even more ways to play the beautiful game. This year's edition is no different, and while it's not the premium football experience on Switch that you'll get on PS4 or Xbox One, it's still a decent game that lets you play alone, in co-op, and against anyone who happens to be around.

Cuphead - If you've both got the temperament for it, then Cuphead is an excellent video game that offers some seriously intense co-op action. Challenge aside, though, it's also one of the most delicious-looking games you'll ever lay eyes on. If you're a run 'n' gun type of gamer, this one's essential playing and we can't say enough nice things about it.

You watching Advertisements

Super Mario Maker 2 - The only thing more fun than making new levels together is playing them together straight after you've made them. Super Mario Maker 2 lets you do this, of course, but it also offers huge amounts of player-made content for you to sink your teeth into. Some of the levels that we've seen made using the game's tools are mental, too, but at least you know that someone has beaten a level before they've shared it, so there is at least some hope.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - You'll need to establish some firm rules about when you can pause the game and upgrade your gear - and there's always new gear and upgrades in this monster-filled loot-fest - but Diablo III offers seriously polished dungeon crawling and oodles of action. It's not the best-looking version of the game, but it certainly looks good enough.

Super Mario Party - Nobody does party games better than Nintendo and the company has been honing the craft over many years. This generation's best offering on the Switch is probably Super Mario Party, which offers a host of engaging mini-games that will bring players together around a console for some fun and games.

Catastronauts - Yeah we probably could have recommended Overcooked, but we think Catastronauts deserves a bit of love too. We're especially fond of the Star Trek-inspired theme, which is a great fit for this particular brand of chaotic co-op gameplay, which has you working together to keep disaster at bay.

You watching Advertisements

Worms WMD - There are few games better at letting you settle your differences in a manner that's both extremely violent and constantly endearing. That's the magic sauce that Team 17 has managed to cultivate over the years and it's what makes Worms WMD another quality entry in the long-running series. With turrets and vehicles thrown into the mix, purists might protest, but we think the additions are fine and fit the Worms-style just right.

Rocket League - When Rocket League first landed, we don't think many people could have predicted the game it would go on to become with esports competitions and constant updates and tie-ins. The premise is supremely simple, with teams up to three strong motoring around arenas and smacking giant balls into even bigger goals. It's not complicated stuff, but there's enough nuance to the gameplay that it's easy to play but hard to master and we're still playing after all these years.

Pokkén Tournament DX - The mainline Pokémon series is all about catching monsters in huge RPG experiences, but action-packing fighting game Pokkén Tournament DX is about those same pocket monsters taking to the arena and blasting each other with special moves that fill up the screen with visual effects. If you're not a Pokémon fan, consider swapping this one out for Arms, but we'd pick this one if you forced us to choose, you monster.

You watching Advertisements

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - We thought about going with a different kart racer for this entry but we just couldn't bring ourselves to do it. After first doing the business on Wii U, Mario Kart 8 was reworked for the Switch. The result is a kart racer stuffed full of content that's constantly engaging, although our favourite thing about the game is its accessibility options. Gamers of all ages can play this one together and have fun, and that sort of thing is priceless.

Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! - There's nothing quite like Snipper Clips out there, and that's why it's snuck into this list. Two players can work together on light puzzles, cutting themselves down to size in an effort to reach their brain-taxing objectives. If you're after something a little bit different, you might like the cut of this one's jib.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - We're not going to deny it, New Horizons isn't designed primarily as a co-op game, but that doesn't mean that we're not going to recommend it. You can only have one island per Switch, so bear that in mind if you pick this one up for two people to share (the alternative is you'll need two Switches, but that's not going to be a viable option for a lot of people). If you don't mind spending your time in a shared world, there's plenty for co-op buddies to do in this enchanting life sim.

You watching Advertisements

Of course, there are plenty of games that we could have mentioned in this little round-up. Is there one that you think we should have included but didn't? Let us know in the comments below.