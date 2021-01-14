King of Seas will set sail on February 18, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

3DClouds has revealed that its nautical adventure King of Seas will launch February 18 on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. Fans can now add the game to their wishlists on Steam and pre-orders are set to open soon for the console versions of the game.

The game's Steam description reads: "King of Seas is an Action Role playing game set in a procedural pirate world. An epic adventure awaits you in a fantastic world, dotted with fights, lost islands and treasures. A universe that will keep you anchored as you struggle to become the king of all pirates."

You can check out our preview of the game here, and you can check out the game's new release date reveal trailer by clicking the following link.