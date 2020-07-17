King of Seas lets you conquer the ocean

Sea of Thieves has proven to be a huge success for Rare over the years, but some people just can't find their access to this kind of game. Therefore, the Italian developers from 3DClouds are trying a different approach, as they announced King of Seas today, a title that is marketed as an action RPG. You can expect procedurally generated worlds, explosive pirate ship battles, trading and treasure hunting. Interaction with NPCs should also play a bigger role in King of Seas, which is why we are looking forward to first gameplay impressions.

A specific release date is not yet available, but players on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One can expect the title this autumn.