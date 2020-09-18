King of Seas launches this holiday

You're watching Advertisements

Italian developer 3DClouds has shared a ton of new information about the upcoming King of Seas on the PlayStation Blog, and it also has a brand new trailer to share. It's a game about pirates with cartoon-style graphics in which "players can choose their own path, explore new islands, interact with intriguing characters and go head to head with other pirates in ferocious sea battles."

Although no specific release date has been announced, the devs say it launches this holiday, and it is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One. Check out the gameplay trailer below, we must say it does reminds us of Sea of Thieves, don't you think?