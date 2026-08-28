HQ

Harald V, King of Norway, died on Friday morning at the age of 89. His health had worsened considerably in the last days and has died of a bloodstream infection, after accumulating fluid during during cortisone treatment for hemolytic anemia. His son instantly becomes the new King of Norway as Haakon VIII.

Harald was the oldest living monarch in Europe, having been crowned in 1991. As Monarch, his functions were mainly representative and ceremonial, without executive power, and it is particularly remembered his role after the terrorist attacks of July 22, 2011, as well as a speech in 2016, in his 25 years on the throne, in which he made an unexpected call towards inclusion and diversity, speaking about the Norwegians emigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Poland, Somalia, or Syria, about those who "believe in God, Allah, in the universe and in nothing" and "of girls who love girls and boys who love boys".

A recent poll from NRK published in May 2026 showed that support for the monarchy is at 64% in Norway, about half in population under 30; Parliament recently voted to maintain the monarchy with 141 votes of the 169 members against creating a Republic (via RTVE).

However, the new King of Norway, Haakon VIII, will have to face the controversy that his wife, Queen Mette-Marit of Norway, has been associated with Jeffrey Epstein after the late sex offender's first conviction.