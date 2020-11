You're watching Advertisements

The fans has waited a long time for the reveal of King of Fighters XV, but now it is almost time. Some Resetera users have noticed a Japanese interview with the producer Yasuyuki Oda says we'll get to see the game next year.

When the game was announced more than a year ago, it was only confirmed for PlayStation 4. It doesn't sound too farfetched that PlayStation 5 will be included as well after all this time, and hopefully also Xbox Series S/X.