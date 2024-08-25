King of Fighters turns 30 - celebrates with birthday site

HQ

On 25 August 1994, The King of Fighters '94 appeared in Japanese arcades. As you can see, it's 30 years to the day since its release and of course it's time to celebrate.

A 30th anniversary website has been created by SNK that will offer 30 different exclusive items.

First up, but only tomorrow, we can check out material from the development of the game including costume design, original sketches, and more.

Part two arrives on 6 September and offers nostalgia in the form of posters from each game in the series.

Part three will arrive a week later with wallpapers to download to your mobile. After that, there will be 27 more parts, which are yet to be revealed. Happy birthday to the King of Fighters!