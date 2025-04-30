LIVE
      Denmark's King Frederik visits Greenland amid United States interest

      Danish monarch underlines unity with Greenland as Trump eyes strategic takeover.

      The latest news on Denmark and Greenland. Denmark's King Frederik X has arrived in Nuuk to reaffirm ties with Greenland, as US President Donald Trump continues to show interest in acquiring the mineral-rich Arctic island.

      The monarch is meeting with Greenland's newly formed government and engaging in cultural events, including community gatherings. His trip comes shortly after US Vice President JD Vance criticised Danish investment in the territory's defence infrastructure.

      With rising tensions over Greenland's strategic location and its long-standing push for independence, Frederik's visit highlights Denmark's intent to maintain strong relations. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days.

      King Frederik X // Shutterstock

